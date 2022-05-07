Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is $0.02. Bally’s reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

BALY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

BALY opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 34.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 349,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 89,681 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 387.1% during the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,217,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after purchasing an additional 290,210 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

