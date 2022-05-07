Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Announce Earnings of $12.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $12.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $13.39 and the lowest is $12.26. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $17.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $48.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.16 to $53.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $46.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.54 to $53.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $14.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.30 by $1.64. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 44.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.64 EPS.

CACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.80.

CACC traded down $5.43 on Friday, reaching $599.58. 91,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,385. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $381.93 and a twelve month high of $703.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $543.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 39.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance (Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.