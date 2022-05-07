Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.74. ePlus posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $494.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

PLUS traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 83,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,685. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.24.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

