Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.54 Million

Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) to post $294.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.08 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $259.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of HSII stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,644. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $639.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.85. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,777 shares of company stock worth $391,527. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 78,023 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 127,229 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

