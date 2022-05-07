Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

NYSE:JELD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.46. 1,324,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,797. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.16. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

In related news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $3,588,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JELD-WEN (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.