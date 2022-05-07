Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.16. Ormat Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,605,000 after purchasing an additional 858,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after acquiring an additional 680,613 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,191,000 after acquiring an additional 506,010 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,006,000 after acquiring an additional 359,961 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

ORA traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.77. 248,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $88.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

