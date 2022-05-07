Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for REE Automotive’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that REE Automotive will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow REE Automotive.
REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REE. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $45,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at $2,146,000. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:REE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,340. REE Automotive has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.
REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
