Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) will report sales of $19.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.59 billion. Tesla posted sales of $11.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $87.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.86 billion to $93.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $113.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.49 billion to $133.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $960.41.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $7.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $865.65. 24,265,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,939,540. The business’s 50 day moving average is $947.45 and its 200-day moving average is $987.89. The company has a market capitalization of $896.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

