Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Kraft Heinz posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.59. 6,368,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,634,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

