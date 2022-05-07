Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) will report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.90. First Merchants reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 36.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in First Merchants by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Merchants by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in First Merchants by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 545,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $48.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

About First Merchants (Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.