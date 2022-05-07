Zacks: Brokerages Expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07.

GALT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of GALT stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 12.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 793,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

