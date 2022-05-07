Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Post $0.31 EPS

Brokerages expect that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.33. Hexcel posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 287.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Hexcel stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.36. The company had a trading volume of 952,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,725. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.63 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $981,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 589,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.5% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

