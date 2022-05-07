Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) will report $401.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $386.30 million to $417.14 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $381.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

NYSE MPW traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.42. 5,469,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,975,588. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 63,259 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 711,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

