Zacks: Brokerages Expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67. MSCI reported earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $11.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.44 to $13.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.50.

Shares of MSCI traded down $10.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $405.61. 855,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,348. MSCI has a twelve month low of $395.01 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after acquiring an additional 360,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,359,000 after acquiring an additional 48,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,388,000 after acquiring an additional 71,731 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

