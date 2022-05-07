Zacks: Brokerages Expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. OneSpaWorld reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSW shares. TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 13,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $147,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 510,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,497.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $60,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,822 shares of company stock valued at $479,354. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $874.67 million, a P/E ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 2.19.

About OneSpaWorld (Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.