Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avista (NYSE:AVA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Get Avista alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of AVA opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. Avista has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Avista by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Avista by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avista by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avista (Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avista (AVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.