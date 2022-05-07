Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Get First Western Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:MYFW remained flat at $$32.63 during trading hours on Friday. 20,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,140. The stock has a market cap of $307.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.63. First Western Financial has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61.

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott C. Mitchell purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.98 per share, with a total value of $49,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYFW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 6,527.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 351.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Western Financial in the first quarter worth $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the third quarter valued at $219,000. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Western Financial (MYFW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.