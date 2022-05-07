Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Tompkins Financial has a 1-year low of $72.52 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 27.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tompkins Financial will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,021,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,928,000 after buying an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 123,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

