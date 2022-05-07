Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEAT. Citigroup upgraded Vivid Seats from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of Vivid Seats stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

