Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidbank Holdings, Inc. is a locally owned and managed, California State chartered commercial bank. It provides financial solutions and service to its clients. The bank accepts deposits and offers commercial loans, construction loans, real estate loans, personal loans, business lines of credit and home equity lines of credit. It also offers foreign exchange services, complimentary notary services, merchant services, traveler’s checks and mobile banking along with other services. Avidbank Holdings, Inc., formally known as Peninsula Bank Holding Co., is based in Palo Alto, California. “

OTCMKTS:AVBH opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. Avidbank has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Avidbank ( OTCMKTS:AVBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Avidbank will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

