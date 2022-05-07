Zacks Investment Research Lowers Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Grifols from €15.00 ($15.79) to €11.00 ($11.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Grifols from €21.60 ($22.74) to €21.40 ($22.53) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grifols in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Grifols has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 16.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 58,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 8.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

