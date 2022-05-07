Zacks Investment Research Lowers Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Shares of LOB opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.60.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.34%.

In related news, EVP William L. Williams III purchased 5,625 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.37 per share, for a total transaction of $362,081.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III purchased 3,125 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.32 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835 over the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 37.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 475.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 29.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 23.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

