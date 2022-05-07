Zacks Investment Research Lowers Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “
Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 115 ($1.44) to GBX 135 ($1.69) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
Metro Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metro Bank (MBNKF)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metro Bank (MBNKF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.