Zacks Investment Research Lowers Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 115 ($1.44) to GBX 135 ($1.69) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

MBNKF stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

