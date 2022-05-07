Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRINSEO PLC is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction sector. TRINSEO PLC, formerly known as TRINSEO SA, is based in BERWYN, Pa. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.71.

NYSE TSE traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 422,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average of $52.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.31. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $963,183.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,945.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $46,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,734. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Trinseo by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

