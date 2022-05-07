Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Achilles Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Achilles Therapeutics plc is based in LONDON. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 14.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

