Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INSG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. Inseego has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inseego news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 61,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $240,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego (Get Rating)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

