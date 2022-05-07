Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) to Buy

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of ONCY stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 461.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 78,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 79.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

