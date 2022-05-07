Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOC. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

DOC opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

