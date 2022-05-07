Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($80.00) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZAL. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($54.74) price objective on Zalando in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($88.42) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($101.05) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($124.21) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.05) target price on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €85.07 ($89.54).

FRA ZAL opened at €33.42 ($35.18) on Friday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a one year high of €49.86 ($52.48). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.57.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

