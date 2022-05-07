Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.98

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.98 and last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 158593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Several brokerages have commented on ZLNDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($106.32) to €96.50 ($101.58) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zalando from €88.00 ($92.63) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zalando from €92.00 ($96.84) to €56.00 ($58.95) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

