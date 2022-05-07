Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Trading Down 1.6%

Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.34. Approximately 152,794 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 43,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zega Buy and Hedge ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.83% of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

