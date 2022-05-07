Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS.

ZNTL opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.72. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $87.19.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $30,188.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,521,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZNTL. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

