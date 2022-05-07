Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Shares Up 6.8%

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 20,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 46,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 44.72, a current ratio of 46.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Get Zimtu Capital alerts:

Zimtu Capital Company Profile (CVE:ZC)

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimtu Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimtu Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.