ZINC Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (ZINC)

ZINC (ZINC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded 8% lower against the dollar. ZINC has a market cap of $17,905.49 and approximately $4.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

