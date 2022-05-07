ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $123.00

Shares of ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 123 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.37). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 117 ($1.46), with a volume of 104,834 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £103.35 million and a P/E ratio of -27.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 122.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72.

Get ZOO Digital Group alerts:

In related news, insider Phillip Blundell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £5,900 ($7,370.39).

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, dubbing, captioning, and audio description services; and media services, such as content preparation, packaging, QC, delivery, metadata preparation, and asset health check services for content creators that distribute TV shows and movies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.