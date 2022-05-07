ZooKeeper Price Tops $0.0512 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 7th. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $320,652.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00222133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.72 or 0.00205221 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00474033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00039330 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,876.14 or 1.97315720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 146,059,656 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.