ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $65.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZI. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.35.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.52. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $259,892.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 273,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $15,924,741.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,841,102 shares of company stock valued at $108,974,401 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.