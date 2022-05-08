$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 8.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,591. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

