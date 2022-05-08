-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVgo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EVgo.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of EVgo by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,401 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,168,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EVgo by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 26,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVGO traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $8.83. 1,477,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,714. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

