$0.10 EPS Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. WideOpenWest reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

WOW stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 628,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,215. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,421,066 shares in the company, valued at $28,421,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,153 shares of company stock worth $863,332. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest (Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.