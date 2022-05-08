-$0.37 EPS Expected for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.39). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ventyx Biosciences.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. 83,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,828. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.
