-$0.37 EPS Expected for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Analysts expect Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.39). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ventyx Biosciences.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $9,826,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,383,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. 83,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,828. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.