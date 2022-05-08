$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) to post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $97,314.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,200.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $498,226.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,727 shares of company stock valued at $9,945,029 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.26. The company had a trading volume of 840,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,820. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.63.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

