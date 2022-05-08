-$0.43 EPS Expected for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fisker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.41). Fisker reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 138.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fisker will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 45.26% and a negative net margin of 438,496.81%. Fisker’s revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fisker from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other news, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $39,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fisker by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,005 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fisker by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fisker by 22.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,853,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,448,000 after acquiring an additional 701,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fisker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,313,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Fisker by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. 9,427,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,267,591. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.00. Fisker has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

