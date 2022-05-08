$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.48. Duke Realty posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The company had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of DRE traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.76. 3,411,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,553. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 41.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

