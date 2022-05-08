$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.75. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $9.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.07.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $169.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.41 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,941,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,531,000 after acquiring an additional 69,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chart Industries by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,793,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,995 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,763,000 after purchasing an additional 269,051 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,389,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,627,000 after purchasing an additional 31,808 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

