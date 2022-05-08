$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.81. Tronox posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROX. Barclays cut their target price on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of TROX opened at $17.85 on Friday. Tronox has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

In other Tronox news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $51,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter worth approximately $31,550,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,245,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,935,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,513,000 after buying an additional 1,095,514 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Tronox by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,191,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,634,000 after buying an additional 952,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Tronox by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,205,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,973,000 after buying an additional 756,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

