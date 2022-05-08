-$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) to announce ($0.93) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.79). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($2.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. The business had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

ITCI stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.20. 1,447,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,112. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $230,946.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $578,542.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,157 shares of company stock worth $16,524,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,215 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $76,148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $56,901,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $30,525,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after acquiring an additional 565,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

