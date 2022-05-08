$1.02 EPS Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. MaxLinear reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on MXL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

NYSE:MXL traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,852. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 12.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

