$1.20 EPS Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.19. Syneos Health reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syneos Health.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $73.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.37. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.79.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,605,000 after acquiring an additional 707,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,599,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,872,000 after acquiring an additional 82,093 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 42.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,488,000 after acquiring an additional 653,520 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,806,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,024,000 after acquiring an additional 59,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,511,000 after acquiring an additional 31,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.
About Syneos Health (Get Rating)
Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.
