$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) will post $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $2,453,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,035.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $480,486.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,481 shares of company stock valued at $32,060,152 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after buying an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after buying an additional 1,250,416 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,735,778,000 after buying an additional 583,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,024,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,863. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.